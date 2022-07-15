Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 15
    Esports

    TNC enters Season 10 with same faces and new coach 413

    by Carlos Pineda
    Just now
    undefined

    WHILE most of the MPL teams stuck to a simple roster reveal in Season 10, TNC opted to up their theatrical game.

    Inspired by Peaky Blinders, the pieces for Season 10 were slowly revealed, with the Phoenix deciding to stick with their main six in Season 9.

    Ben Seloe "Benthings" Maglaque, Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille, Shemaiah Daniel "SDzyz" Chu, Mark Genzon "Kramm" Rusiana, and multirole 6th man, Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon will return.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      As for the coaching staff, the enigmatic Coach 413 who will lead the team. He will be replacing Coach Vrendon "V" Lin.

      Can TNC finally make their breakthrough?

      TNC made a massive surprise last season when they defied everyone's expectations with their second place finish in the regular season.

      They entered the playoffs, and finished third after losing to Omega Esports in the lower bracket finals. This is the highest achievement that the team attained in its MPL history.

      Continue reading below ↓

      It was also during that season where the team suffered from the absence of Coach V as he was forced to battle Potts Disease.

      Now with a new head coach and the same core, the Phoenix might be able to maintain their chemistry while introducing new tactics under the leadership of 413.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again