TNC enters Season 10 with same faces and new coach 413

WHILE most of the MPL teams stuck to a simple roster reveal in Season 10, TNC opted to up their theatrical game.

Inspired by Peaky Blinders, the pieces for Season 10 were slowly revealed, with the Phoenix deciding to stick with their main six in Season 9.

Ben Seloe "Benthings" Maglaque, Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille, Shemaiah Daniel "SDzyz" Chu, Mark Genzon "Kramm" Rusiana, and multirole 6th man, Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon will return.

As for the coaching staff, the enigmatic Coach 413 who will lead the team. He will be replacing Coach Vrendon "V" Lin.

Can TNC finally make their breakthrough?

TNC made a massive surprise last season when they defied everyone's expectations with their second place finish in the regular season.

They entered the playoffs, and finished third after losing to Omega Esports in the lower bracket finals. This is the highest achievement that the team attained in its MPL history.

It was also during that season where the team suffered from the absence of Coach V as he was forced to battle Potts Disease.

Now with a new head coach and the same core, the Phoenix might be able to maintain their chemistry while introducing new tactics under the leadership of 413.

