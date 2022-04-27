Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Apr 27
    Esports

    WATCH: These are the strategies you can use for new VALORANT agent Fade

    by Julius Tabios and Carlos Pineda
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Riot Games

    THE ARRIVAL of the Turkish bounty hunter, Fade, has caused VALORANT fans to coin the term "horrorant", with all the potential jumpscares from her abilities.

    If you want to read a complete breakdown of all her abilities, just tap here to read our guide.

    But if you want to get a sneak peek of how she looks in action, here's a sneak peek of what Fade can do!

    Tips and tricks for VALORANT's new agent, Fade

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Riot Games

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again