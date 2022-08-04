Tickets to The International will drop August 13, with finals costing P20K+

VALVE has announced that the tickets for The International 2022 will be on sale next week, August 13.

For those who want to see the action in Singapore, this year’s TI is one of the most expensive. The playoffs which happen from October 20 to 23 will set you back SGD 88 for each day, or around P3,600.

Meanwhile, the finals, which will take place from October 29 to 30, is priced at SGD 498 or more than P20,000. However, one finals ticket guarantees entrance to both dates. The finals will consist of the upper bracket finals, lower bracket finals, and the Grand Finals.

To prevent hoarding, Valve has also set a five-ticket limit per customer per day. There’s also no word yet on where the tickets can be bought.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Other announcements for TI and Dota 2

Also announced is the arrival of the highly speculated patch 7.32 in September, just before the start of the Regional Qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓

There have been rumors that the upcoming patch will be the Great Confluence patch a massive patch. According to rumors, five new heroes would be dropping along the patch, including Fyrmyr from the anime Dragon’s Blood.

What was not announced was the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is the highlight of the year for many Dota 2 fans, as it comes with new hero personas, hero accessories, and even terrain skins. The Battle Pass is also the source of The International’s massive prize pool, with proceeds directly adding to the pool.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.