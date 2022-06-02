The International 2022 in Singapore will be biggest TI yet

DOTA 2’s the International 2022 will be the largest iteration of the tournament yet.

In a blog post dropped on the game's official 2 website, Valve has announced that they’ll the experimenting with the format for the annual tourney this year.

According to the announcement, this year’s tournament will feature 30 teams so far (the largest in the tournament’s history) and will span four different weekends this coming October.

October 8 to 12 will be the last chance qualifiers, a new stage in the tournament. So far, not much has been revealed regarding the format or the rules of these qualifiers.

Then on October 15 to 18, official group stages will commence, featuring the final 20 teams of the tournament.

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that the main stage will be held in two separate locations. October 20 to 23 will play host to the play-offs which will be held in the iconic Suntec Singapore, while the finals, which will be from October 29 to 30, will be held in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticket prices for playoffs and the finals will be announced at a later date.

Fans questions finals format of The International

The announcement has already struck a chord with some fans. Many questioned the five-day gap between the final day of playoffs and the finals.

According to the blog post, this year’s schedule was made to give players more breaks, and at the same time provide a greater build-up for the grand finals.

Also in the announcement is the teaser for the upcoming Dota 2 patch which was supposed to drop after the Stockholm Major. The next patch drops on June 8, with Valve noting a “larger” beyond the usual balances.

