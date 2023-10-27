The man of the hour, why Coach Vren is integral for Bren's M5 run?

BEFORE ENTERING the Season 12 playoffs, AP.Bren had a lot of doubters.

They came into the knockout stages fatigued, battered, from all the tournaments that they joined since the beginning of the year.

Their schedule was packed, competing in Season 11, IESF, Southeast Asian Games, and now in Season 12.

But after a commanding sweep against Blacklist International which saw the team secure their M5 World Championship slot, silenced reigned over their critics.

Bren is finally back in the world championship stage, albeit a different roster full of young, up-and-coming prospects.

In the playoffs, the Beehive managed to prevail due to their tactical and drafting prowess as seen with how they Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson's Fanny was able to harass the Codebreakers despite Stephen "Sensui" Castillo's Guinevere pick.

Then there's that mastery of macro in Game 3 where Marco Stephen "SUPER MARCO" Requitiano went for the split push, knowing that the Beehive would struggle in teamfights.

While many fans would attribute AP.Bren's success to Coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro, one key figure should be highlighted.

The unsung hero, Coach Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre, who barely attends press conferences due to his shy nature.

“Sobrang importante ni Vren, kaya nga lagi gusto ko sana na yung spotlight is nasa kanya kaso masyado siyang mahiyain," said Coach Duckey during the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What Vren brings to Bren

Coach Vren was renowned for driving TNC to playoff success despite suffering from a major ailment back in Season 9.

With Bren, Pesebre has been an important factor for the Beehive working from the shadows.

Like ECHO's Robert "Trebor" Sanchez, Coach Vren is the unsung tactician of the squad.

"When I was looking for coaches, ang normal route back then was, 'looking for analysts.' Ako ang sabi ko, 'I will look for a tactician, tactical and technical coach,"

“Sabi ko, I have good ways sa mga players in terms of disiplina, direksyon kung anong gusto naming tahakin. Naiintindihan ko naman yung mga bata. Now, I need someone that’s very technical and tactical,” started Coach Duckey during the press conference.

And so the idea of acquiring Coach Vren came into mind. His arrival helped the up-and-coming squad improve in terms of their gameplay.

“So in terms of preparation, sobrang mahirap siya i-explain e pero I would say in just one word, yung tactical niya, is really something that I’ve never seen in other coaches, said Duckey. "So I’m really lucky to have Vren on my team and I think the boys sobrang saya nila kapag ka may mga discussions."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Duckey further elaborated: “Kasi ano siya e, direct to the point, very concise, walang beating around the bush. Kung gusto niyang sabihin yung isang bagay, sasabihin niya no holds barred. No BS. Yun yung gusto nila (players), gusto nilang hindi sila parang pinapahirapan yung sarili nila and yun."

Given Bren's recent resurgence, it was the right call for the M2 world champion coach.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph