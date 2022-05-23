Pinoy Dota 2 fans over the moon as Valve confirms TI11 in Singapore

FOR THE first time ever, Dota 2’s world series The International is heading to Southeast Asia.

The eleventh edition of the global esports tournament will be held in Singapore this October 2022. Previous TIs have been staged in the US, China, Canada, Germany, and (with last year’s TI10) Romania, but T111 will now be held in a country that’s now a short, visa-free flight away from Pinoy Dota fans.

Needless to say, many of them were over the moon.

Dota 2 fans react to TI11 Singapore

Save for the month and place, few details were revealed by Valve in its announcement tweet. No prize pool has been announced yet, but The International has been famed for having one of the biggest winnings pots in esports. Last year, the tournament had a total prize pool of more than $40 million dollars (or more than P2 billion), from which upstart champions Team Spirit carved away a hefty reward of $18.2 million, or around P923 million.

