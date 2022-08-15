In repeat of TI10, Team Spirit triumphs over PSG.LGD in Arlington Major

IN WHAT became a repeat of The International 2021 Finals, Team Spirit once again prevailed over Chinese rivals PSG.LGD, 3-1, in a four-game thriller to win the Arlington Major.

The series was a repeat of the David and Goliath narrative from TI, where PSG.LGD seemed unstoppable en route to the finals. The Chinese squad finished the group as the top seed from Group A, losing only a single map against North American Soniqs.

During the playoffs, LGD continued their fine form, quickly sending Boom to the lower bracket. They would stumble against OG in the next round, losing a map before reverse sweeping the Stockholm Major champion to face Team Spirit in upper bracket finals. There it was all LGD as they swept the defending TI champs to send them to the lower bracket.

Team Spirit began the Major with a third place finish in Group B, but the defending champs slowly got back to form in the playoffs. They bucked a slow start in their first-round matchup against Outsiders to reverse sweep the EEU DPC champs. Then they would sweep China’s Team Aster in the upper semis to arrange a TI rematch in the upper bracket finals against LGD.

Falling to the lower bracket finals, Team Spirit repelled a rejuvenated Team Aster to earn their grand finals slot.

How Team Spirit reconquered LGD

It was PSG.LGD that started the series on fire as they went on to take a dominant first game. Carry Wang "Ame" Chunyu landed hook after hook with his Pudge onto Team Spirit’s heroes.

Game 2 saw Team Spirit continue their early game aggression, finding early pick-offs against PSG’s heroes to get a small lead in the early game. However, PSG.LGD would swing the lead back in their favor by the mid-game thanks to Ame’s Naga Siren farming.

From there, PSG.LGD looked like they were on their way to tournament point, grabbing a massive 30k gold lead at one point.

Still, Spirit would not be deterred as they held on to prevent mega creeps and then punished PSG.LGD’s over aggression in the 50-minute mark. It was at this moment that Team Spirit slowly clawed their way back as they took a lane barracks of their own.

With the game at almost an even state, Team Spirit’s carry Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk was able to purchase a Divine Rapier to boost his Monkey King’s damage. PSG.LGD tried their best to avoid playing into the Monkey King ulti.

It would be a Roshan dance that would seal the 75-minute thriller as Team Spirit was quickly able to burst down four of PSG.LGD’s heroes. Yatoro would end it with a Rampage as he felled LGD heroes after they were bought back to the fight.

Spirit found momentum in the next game, taking a quick 27-minute victory over LGD. But LGD looked to push things into a decider when they opened Game 4 with a 6-0 kill score. However, Team Spirit would stabilize themselves with back-to-back team fight wins. LGD would find another 10k gold lead by the 30-minute mark, thanks to the global presence of the Io and Razor combo and roaming Earth Spirit.

Team Spirit mounted a comeback with a grand team fight in the 32-minute mark, taking down three of LGD’s heroes. One more clash two minutes later would swing the momentum definitively to Team Spirit as they took down four of LGD’s heroes. Team Spirit would go on to take two sets of barracks after misplay dieback from LGD’s Earth Spirit. Still, LGD was able to hold on after a great team fight of their own, taking down four of Spirit’s heroes.

Team Spirit was finally able to subdue their Chinese rival in 43rd-minute mark when they picked off the carry Chaos Knight, who did not have buyback. With Aegis in tow, Team Spirit would march on to LGD’s Ancient. LGD would try to push back Team Spirit but Yatoro’s beefy Bristleback was not deterred as they focused on the Ancient to give his team their first Major win.

SEA ends time at Arlington with Boom esports loss

Meanwhile, Southeast Asia’s time at the Arlington Major came to an end last Saturday (Manila time) after Boom Esports' elimination at the hands of Entity, 1-2.

Boom came out of the gates swinging in Game 1 able to take 5k gold lead just over the 15-minute mark, thanks to early team fight wins. However, Entity would claw their way back after a couple of team fight wins of their own, including a 19th-minute scrap where they found four of Boom heroes.

Another team fight at the 24-minute mark gave momentum to Entity as they take down four Boom heroes without wasting their Aegis. Boom would tap out at the 33-minute mark, knowing the game was out of their control.

Despite the tough Game 1 loss, Boom would bounce back with a dominant Game 2 as they took a 26 to 9 kill score in a 35-minute win. Yopaj’s Storm Spirit was key in this victory, zipping to the back lines to quickly take out Entity’s Zeus to prevent any burst.

But it was Entity who had the final say as they stomped Boom Esports in Game 3. The team was able to find a successful early game, activating their Sven early with a dominant lane performance. From there, they were able to snowball themselves to a 37-minute win, with a 29 to 9 kill score.

With the loss Boom Esports would finish the tournament in 7th to 8th spot. They’ll also take home $12,500 or more than P690,000. They would also earn 360 DPC points.

