Nakaka-Azar! Team Secret prevails over Team Queso in Wild Rift Horizon Cup

ONBE MAY expect that Europe's Team Queso would live up to their name to cheese their way over the Filipino representatives, Team Secret, in the Wild Rift Horizon Cup.

But that wasn't the case as the Filipinos breezed past their foes in a dominant 2-0 win.

Tatsurii and Azar take centerstage

Both of Secret's solo laners proved their prowess in both games, with each having their own spotlight in each game.

In Game 1, it was midlaner Heri "Tatsurii" Garcia, who dispatched his foes with his Zed performance. His masterstroke came at the late game interval when he dominated his foe Unai "Acolyte" Seoane in a mano-y-mano affair on the 15th minute. He then delivered the dagger on the 17th minute where he assaulted the backlines near the Baron.

While he was the superstar in Game 1, his teammate and Secret's Baron laner, Eleazar "Azar" Salle, became the showtime attraction in Game 2. He constantly outplayed the entire Queso roster, especially in the 9th minute where he took down majority of Queso's lineup with the icing coming from his clutch Honeyfruit pickup.

He later followed up on the 17th minute as he secured three kills, while his teammates delivered the finishing touches.

Though their damage output and teamfight presence bamboozled their foes, their split pushing antics likewise created space for Team Secret.

Hamez doing the dirty work

While the highlight plays from Azar and Tatsurii were the main talk of the town, the other players from Secret played their own parts in the Queso victory.

Both Caster "Chewy" Dela Cruz and Robert "Trebor" Mansilungan have impressed in this series, and both became notable threats in the latter stages of the game.

However, the impact from support player James "Hamez" Santos was able to give Secret the necessary advantage in most teamfights. His Rakan in Game 1 made crucial initiation setups, most notably on the 17th minute Baron clash.

Then his Gragas performance in Game 2 zoned out potential threats from the European representatives, ultimately earning the respect of British shoutcaster Ceirnan "Excoundrel" Lowe.

Team Secret currently has a 2-1 series record, and they are 2nd in Group B behind ThunderTalk Gaming.

