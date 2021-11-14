Team Secret gets back on track, dominates South America’s eBRO Gaming

PINOY Wild Rift squad Team Secret grabbed its first win in the Horizon Cup after sweeping South American Squad eBRO Gaming, 2-0, Sunday night.

It was a dominant win from the Pinoys, who ended both games in less than 30 minutes.

Team Secret defeats eBRO

Game 1 saw eBRO Gaming getting first blood after a successful gank at the Baron lane just before the 2-minute mark, before repeating at the 2:35 marks for a two-kill lead. A fight in the fifth minute at the Baron pit saw Secret even out the kills. From there it would be Secret controlling the map and the game’s tempo. They would go on to end the game with a 15k gold lead at 14:47 minutes.

Jungler Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan ended the game with a 4/0/4 KDA while midlaner Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia had a field day with his Orianna, finishing with a 4/0/7 KDA.

Game 2 saw the Pinoys manhandle the Argentinians, going as far as a 13-0 kill in under 9-minutes. They would go on the finish the game in just 15-minutes with a massive 21k gold lead and 23 kills to eBRO’s 4.

Game 2 was also the Tatsurii show with his Katarina. He grabbed a quick triple-kill just before the 2-minute mark off a gank in the bottom-side river before rampaging throughout the rift. He would end the game with an 11/2/3 KDA.

Team Secret next face Spain’s Team Queso where a win moves them closer to the Playoffs stage.

