Team Secret welcomes new Valorant head coach, Fayde

A NEW agent has emerged in Team Secret’s ranks, as the team successfully found a new head coach for their upcoming Valorant esports campaign.

With the departure of Gilbert “Gibo” Sales comes the arrival of Chong Hoc “Fayde” Wah, as announced on the team’s official Facebook page.

Prior to his arrival to the team, Fayde has been pioneering the coach/analyst role in Southeast Asia, thanks to his stint with Team SMG. He even tried to be an analyst for BOOM Esports at the beginning of 2022, only for him to make the leap to Team Secret.

Who is Coach Fayde?

So far, his accolades include bringing SMG the championships in B-tier tournaments, namely the AE League: Conqueror and Cyber Games Arena Pacific Open. In both tournaments, Team SMG ousted their rivals, Team nxl.

But his greatest achievement happened when SMG secured a runner up finish in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters, giving his team 70 VCT Circuit Points.

Unfortunately, after an impressive showing at the start of their VCT campaign, the team suffered a series of disappointing finishes in C-tier tournaments.

Given his track record, it would be interesting to see how he would fare with Team Secret, who delivered an impressive outing during the Valorant Champions 2021 event despite their underdog status.

He wasn’t the only acquisition that took place as the team also recruited Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera. Their arrivals have further raised more speculation about Jessie Cristy “JessieVash” Cuyco’s future with the teamm, as there have been hints of his potential departure.

