DubsteP on Coach Gibo’s departure from Team Secret: ‘Hindi siya na-release in a bad way'

JAYVEE “DubsteP” Paguirigan would like to make one thing clear: There is no bad blood between Team Secret and their former Valorant coach Gilbert “Gibo” Sales.

“Gusto ko rin malaman ng tao na hindi naman siya na-release in a bad way,” said Team Secret Valorant’s main duelist in a new episode of Spin.ph’s Zoom In. “Gusto kong malaman ng tao na nag-effort siya for us, and we are very grateful for it.”

DubsteP and Coach Gibo go a long way back. “Kasi originally, siya yung kumuha sa akin sa team e. Di ko makakalimutan yon,” DubsteP recalled.

Last year, the entire roster was still under the aegis of Bren Esports.

But after visa problems prevented the team from heading to Berlin to participate in the Valorant Masters, the entire roster was unexpectedly dropped by Bren on September 8, 2021.

The next day, however, Team Secret announced that it would be picking up the entire roster, who would then go on to a stellar quarterfinals finish in the Valorant Champions Tour in Berlin.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier this year, however, Team Secret announced that it would be releasing Gibo from the team.

“We made history together,” said the team in a statement at the time. “Thank you for sharing this incredible journey with us, Gibo.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

DubsteP on what Team Secret needs to do to improve

In the Zoom In session with Spin.ph’s esports editors, DubsteP reflected on Coach Gibo’s departure.

“Kasi diba esports keeps on changing?” he mused. “Kahit naman sa basketball e. Hindi naman palagi Lakers lang si LeBron, palipat-lipat rin siya, alam mo yun. It happens talaga in the industry.”

It’s all part and parcel of the improvement process, which the team hopes to kickstart for the 2022 season.

“Nung time na nasa Berlin kami, wala naman akong masasabi sa team. Everyone did good, tapos yung effort namin, kitang-kita naman sa performance namin. Pero yun nga, moving on, kasi, as an esports athlete, we aim to grow further on what we are today. Every day tina-try namin mag-improve sa sarili namin,” he declared.

Continue reading below ↓

Paguirigan added: “As in [the entire] esports industry nga, kailangan namin mag-level up pa.”

Nevertheless, he expressed his gratitude for everything Coach Gibo did for the team.

“Matagal na siya sa amin, andami niyang na-contribute sa amin, and super thankful ako sa mga nabigay niya sa amin ever since the start.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.