Team Secret sweeps Indonesia's Onic G, heads for upper bracket VCT APAC finals

WITH AN impressive come-from-behind win over Thai powerhouse Xerxia, the last remaining Pinoy team in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers is hoping to punch their way to the upper bracket finals.

And Team Secret did just that as they swept Indonesia’s Onic G, 2-0. The series was defined by Secret’s insane mechanical and shotcalling skills.

JessieVash and Post Plant Defense secures Secret’s Icebox win

In the very first game, Onic G chose Icebox as their first map, hoping that they could capitalize on their selection. It seemed they had the momentum as they dominated the first two rounds.

But as soon as Secret gained their Vandals and Operators, things started to spiral down for the Indonesian squad.

Team Secret trotted out a flawless Round 3 outing, followed by a string of Jessie “JessieVash” Cristy Cuyco heroics.

In Round 4, he poached from the corner, securing three kills as Onic tried to plant the spike. The following round, he randomly killed someone inside a poison cloud, leading to Secret’s second flawless.

And JessieVash kept on going, from his Hunter’s Fury kills to a scouting arrow play on Onic’s Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha.

While the early rounds were dictated by him, Secret managed to carry their momentum thanks to their defense of their plant spikes. In the end, the Filipinos prevailed with a 13-8 advantage. JessieVash led the team with 23 kills and a 2.8 KDA.

Team Secret outplays Onic G in Breeze

While Game 1 was a JessieVash show, the second game saw substitute player Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera take centerstage. He ended with 26 kills and a 2.4 KDA ratio.

With his Chamber and his ability to flick his shots surprising Onic G, the Indonesian squad was left scrambling.

But alongside his surprise attacks, Secret also had Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza backstabbing his way through the map, denying Onic their momentum.

Though Secret managed to gain the advantage, they also struggled in a few instances against the wide angles in Breeze.

But nevertheless, they managed to prevail as Jremy and BORKUM kept up their antics. Never one to miss a highlight reel, JessieVash emerged at the latter rounds, which included a hilarious knife-stab play, sealing the sweep.

Their victory has given them a chance to secure their ticket in the VALORANT Masters scene where they’ll be facing the best players in the world. If they win their upper bracket finals match against Paper Rex, Team Secret is bound to fly to Copenhagen.

