Team Secret makes quick work of RRQ in VCT upper bracket finals

In the battle of the two best teams in Stage 2 of the VCT PH, Team Secret took on Rex Regum Queon.

Both teams have already secured slots at the upcoming APAC Challengers in June. The two teams were now fighting for better seeding and more importantly, pride. Despite the good run of RRQ in Stage 2, Secret still made short work of them with a 2-0 sweep.

The first map of the series was Team Secret’s Ascent. The early rounds went heavily in Secret’s way with mid control being dominated by them. Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan’s Yoru kept RRQ on their toes with his plethora of mind games. Alongside Riley "Witz" Go’s Jett, DubsteP dictated the tempo in the first half to secure a comfortable 8-4 half for Secret.

In the 2nd half, Kelly "KellyS" Sedillo helped secure the much-needed pistol round for RRQ to help them string a few rounds in their favor. But the early rounds were the only points that went RRQ’s way.

Once Secret geared up with the rifles, they made it look super easy against the boys of RRQ hitting great shots left and right. The heroics of KellyS and Jed “Draxii’ Jamir, RRQ conceded the first map of the series 6-13.

RRQ tries to retaliate

Map 2 went to RRQ’s Split. The early rounds were a lot more tightly contested between the two sides. Draxii picked up an impressive eight frags in five rounds to give RRQ the early advantage.

In true Jim "BORKUM" Tibreza fashion when Secret needed him to work some magic, he showed up. In a crucial Round 8 with just a Spectre in hand he dismantled RRQ with a well-timed paranoia that helped secure them the much needed point. Despite the morale boost for Secret, RRQ still kept in step to tie things up for a 6-6 half.

In the 2nd pistol round, RRQ gambled on a heavy investment with guns and utility but Secret still stole the round away. Disaster struck in the first rifle buy for RRQ, the trickery of DubsteP’s Raze caused a lot of confusion for RRQ and Secret took advantage with weaker guns and secured a very important round.

Secret finessed RRQ and took a huge lead in the 2nd half. RRQ showed signs of life as they string a few rounds behind the firepower of Draxii and KellyS. But Secret calmed themselves and showed their veteran caliber as they finally secure the map with a 13–10 after a bit of a scare from RRQ.

RRQ will face Oasis in the Lower Bracket while Secret move on to the Grand Finals of VCT PH Stage 2.

