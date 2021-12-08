Team Secret secures VCT playoff berth after sweeping Team Viking

TEAM Secret faced Brazilian squad Team Viking for a coveted slot in the Champions 2021 playoffs. Both teams were receiving accolades from fans and pundits alike, and this was looking to be a banger of a match-up.

But Team Secret simply wouldn’t be denied, sweeping the Brazilians 2-0 behind the heroics of Jayvee "DubsteP" Puguirigan’s 45 frags.

Once again, Team Secret finds a haven

Team Secret and Team Viking duked it out on Haven in the first map of the series. Secret managed to grab the first pistol round of the map behind DubsteP’s triple kill. The Brazilian squad lost out on their rifle round after the bonus with smart play from Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco and Riley "witz" Go.

On their eco buy, Viking managed to steal a round from Secret and stabilized their offense a bit. But Secret still managed to take the convincing 9-3 half despite the efforts of Viking.

At the turn, Secret once again took the pistol. Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro emerged as a the solid rock for Viking, securing them more rounds in the half, but Secret still closed it out 13-6.

Secret survives the dreaded Icebox

Viking decided to go to Icebox in the second map of the game. Vikings took their first pistol round of the series on their attacking half, thanks to clean movement from Gabriel "sutecas" Dias.

With Vikings looking to break the game wide open, DupsteP just flipped a switch on an eco round with his Bladestorm alongside JessieVash, allowing Secret to win a thrifty and coast to a comfortable 8-4 lead in the half.

On the switch, Viking got their pistol but they couldn’t hang on to the economic advantage. Secret were just winning fights they shouldn’t be winning, and even armed with weaker guns, the Filipino squad closed out the map in convincing 13-7 fashion.

Secret keep their Champions run alive and make it to the playoffs, an unexpected outcome for their first majors debut. An exciting match-up between DubsteP and Mehmet "cNed" Ipek awaits the next time the Filipinos take the stage.

