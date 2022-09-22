Team Secret, RRQ now part of Valorant Champions Tour franchise league

TWO OF the most recognized VALORANT teams in the Philippines, Team Secret and RRQ, were invited by Riot Games to be involved as partners in their premier VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 event.

The announcements were made on the game's official website.

Team Secret's Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan, and Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, have expressed their excitement for being a part of the franchise league.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Even RRQ's team co-owner Calvin "Nano" Thenderan also expressed the same sentiments. He thanked Riot Games for the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Both Secret and RRQ will be heavily involved with the VCT Pacific circuit alongside other notable SEA rivals like T1, Talon Esports, and Paper Rex.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How were teams chosen in Valorant Champions Tour?

Riot Games revealed the process of looking for partners to prop up its Champions Tour.

Their most important criteria? "Organizations who share our values of always putting fans first, celebrate our diverse community, and are committed to supporting pros; organizations who have created a strong connection with fans through engaging content, a compelling brand, and an exciting roster; and organizations who build for the long-term, with a focus on sustainability," said the developer.

Riot Games said that potential franchisees went through a tedious process, with the developer reviewing the applications and conducting in-depth interviews and financial research.

There have been some notable exclusions in the franchise system such as the Oceanic teams and North America's OpTic Gaming, but there are still opportunities for them.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to VALORANT Esports, "Over 20 Challengers leagues will run across the world, offering a place for teams to win their region and earn their shot to play in the international leagues through the new Ascension tournaments."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.