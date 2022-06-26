Painful VCT exit for Team Secret as they stumble against XERXIA

AFTER SUFFERING a heartbreaking loss against Paper Rex in the upper bracket final, Team Secret also failed to take advantage of a second chance to secure their Master’s Copenhagen slot at the lower bracket final.

Thai squad XERXIA Esports eliminated the Filipino hopefuls 2-1.

This match was considered a grudge match for the Thai team as their previous battle saw an inspired Team Secret produce a come-from-behind victory that sent them to the lower bracket.

XERXIA denies Team Secret’s comebacks

After suffering an embarrassing 13-3 scoreline in Game 1, XIA managed to redeem themselves in Game 2.

With Thanachart “Surf” Rungapajaratkul acquiring his Operator early in the game, he was able to surprise the Filipino team.

His performance in Round 5 allowed XIA to garner momentum as he bursted down Riley “witz” Go and Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera.

He would continue to outplay Secret with his positional play. After landing an instant kill, Surf would roam around the battlefield, landing perfect setups as his teammates provided him with the necessary intel.

While it seemed XIA could finally finish Team Secret in Game 2 with their 12-7 lead, Secret slowly stormed back.

In round 20, Jremy was able to snatch a clutch double kill after his mentor Jessie Cristy “JessieVash” Cuyco set up the play. Then the following round, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan would aim for the backstab play, allowing Secret to bounce back after a rough start.

He likewise made a crucial triple kill in the tunnel, which forced a 12-10 score.

But then, Surf emerged as his Jett unloaded his ult, stomping Secret’s comeback 13-10.

The same storyline likewise occurred in the decisive Game 3 battle in Icebox as Surf smoothly landed his Operator shots and Team Secret tried desperately to fight back.

But ultimately Secret couldn’t deal with the clutch plays from XIA. Natchaphon “sScary” Matarat diffused the spike amid a perfect setup from Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza’s Viper’s Pit. Then, Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut denied the plant spike from Secret, while Surf backstabbed the other members.

The final touches were also delivered by Surf as his signature Operator kills took centerstage in the final round, giving XERXIA a 13-8 score and their chance to represent Thailand in the upcoming VCT Masters in Copenhagen.

