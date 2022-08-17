T1 revamps Dota 2 roster with addition of Topson and Ana

T1 IS bolstering their The International campaign as they officially welcome two-time The International champs midlaner Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen and carry Anathan “ana” Pham.

The team made the official announcement in their social media pages Tuesday night.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

T1 brings back Dota 2 legends

It will be Topson’s official return to the Dota 2 competitive scene after announcing an indefinite break after TI 2021. Meanwhile, this will be Ana’s first official roster for the year, the midlaner did play as a stand-in for Team Liquid in the Riyadh Masters last July, and more recently with RNG for the Arlington Major.

Continue reading below ↓

There had been rumors of the pair’s arrival in T1 since in the beginning of the year after T1 parted ways with carry Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon. The rumors reached a crescendo a few days ago with T1’s announcement that they had parted ways with midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme and carry Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte.

Watch Now

T1’s new roster will make its competitive debut in the TI Regional Finals.

Winning the regional qualifiers means a spot in The International Group stage. However, second and third placers will still go to Singapore for the Last Chance Qualifier where they face second and third placers from other regions for the last two TI slots.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.