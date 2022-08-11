Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    T1 lets go of Karl, Gabbi

    by Lio Mangubat and gab pe
    2 hours ago
    Gabbi (left) and Karl depart T1.
    PHOTO: T1/Facebook

    DOTA 2 team T1 has released Pinoy players Karl “Karl” Jayme and Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte Santos.

    The organization made the announcement on their Facebook page.

    “All good things come to an end,” wrote the team. “Thank you for everything you've done and we wish them all the best for their future!”

    Looking back at Karl, Gabbi in T1

    Midlaner Karl made a splash with T1 when he and captain Kuku shocked the world with their run in The International 2021.

      Meanwhile Gabbi, who the team brought in Tour 2 of the current DPC season, became an anchor for the team during their DPC season.

      The move also comes as a shock with The International Regional Qualifiers a mere month away.

