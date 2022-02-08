T1 loans 23Savage to Motivate Trust, subs in Gabbi for DPC Regional Finals

T1 HAS announced that they will be tapping Kim “Gabbi” Santos as a stand-in for the DPC SEA Winter Tour Regional finals, as they move back Thai carry Nuengnara '23savage' Teeramahanon to the squad’s inactive roster.

The move comes a few weeks after captain Carlo “Kuku” Palad announced T1’s roster changes on his stream, including bringing in two-time T1 winner Anathan “ana” Pham to replace 23savage. T1 has yet to officially confirm the roster changes.

Aside from moving 23Savage to the bench, the squad has announced that he will be on loan to Motivate Trust for the upcoming BTS Pro Series 10: Southeast Asia.

Reunion for Gabbi and Kuku

It will be a brief reunion for Gabbi and Kuku, who played together for TNC Predator back in 2019 and won the organization’s first Dota 2 Major. Gabbi recently departed Talon Esports after the super team failed to make it past Division II of the DPC SEA Winter Tour.

As for T1, the squad ended third in Division I after a massive back-to-back loss against Boom Esports and Fnatic in the final two weeks of DPC. The squad finished third after the second-place tiebreakers against Fnatic and Team SMG.

