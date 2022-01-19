Fly, Gabbi depart Talon Esports after disappointing Winter Tour campaign

IN A shocking move, Talon Esports has announced that they are parting ways with Pinoy carry Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte and Israelite captain Tal “Fly” Aizik.

In a statement posted on their social media page, the team has cited the difficulties brought about by the COVID situation.

“Today, we are mutually parting ways with our Dota 2 players Fly and Gabbi as we head into the DPC Winter Tour offseason. The ongoing impact of COVID-19 on travel restrictions in SEA has been a challenge for our players and we are proud to have them finish our first tour in Thailand together,” the statement said.

Talon surprised the Dota 2 competitive scene late last year when they announced they were finally entering the DPC. Talon, known for their League of Legends team, formed a super team, bringing together the available SEA talents and veteran shot-caller Fly from Evil Geniuses.

Unfortunately, the team failed to live up to expectations. The squad is currently fifth in Division II going 3-4 and missing out on the promotion to Division I.

Talon will continue their DPC journey

“Given how COVID-19 has already affected the competitive scene, we believe both players and management should share the same mindset and values to navigate through the remainder of this year. The ever-changing circumstances hasn’t allowed all parties to align optimally, thus Fly and Gabbi have safely returned home and will be allowed to seek new teams, effective immediately,” the statement added.

Despite the departure of the two, the team has announced that they will be continuing their Dota 2 journey but will be reevaluating their roster for the upcoming second DPC Tour.

