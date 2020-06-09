Sony’s postponed PS5 games reveal gets new schedule: June 12, 4 a.m.

SONY fans have a little something extra to celebrate this Independence Day.

The thing is, they’ll have to wake up a bit earlier to enjoy it.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase — originally scheduled for June 4, but postponed out of deference to the Black Lives Matters protests — now has an official new schedule up. It will be livestreamed on June 11, 1 p.m. in Pacific Standard Time. In our time zone, that’s June 12 at 4 a.m.

In a blog post announcing the event, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan wrote, “I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe.”

He added that the showcase will run for about an hour.

Sony has already previously revealed the technical specs and the newfangled “DualSense” controller. Epic Games also revealed a new version of their Unreal game engine running on PS5 to flex the new console’s graphical capabilities.

Sony’s rival Xbox also had a similar showcase a month ago, where they showed off footage from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and several other titles for their Xbox One Series X console launching late this year.