More than 600k watch PS5 livestream, walk away with tech nosebleed

WHEN Sony promised a “deep dive” into the PS5, they weren’t kidding.

At one point in their livestreamed presentation (broadcast on YouTube at midnight, Philippine time), more than 660,000 people were tuned in. Judging from the comments, many were expecting a sneak peek of how the upcoming hardware looks, or maybe a tease of possible games.

Instead, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny delivered a one-hour extreeeemely technical talk on solid state drives, power consumption, and an auditory concept called head-related transfer function.

For those looking for very hardcore info on the technical specs of the fifth generation of Sony’s gaming console and how to program around the old limitations of the PS4, Cerny arguably delivered.

His talk did contain some juicy details, as well: a promise of zero load times (thanks to an SSD that can load 5.5 GB per second), backwards compatibility with around 100 PS4 titles, and a new immersive sound engine called Tempest.

But for a large number of gamers salivating for a peek at what could be the next great thing in gaming, the technical details proved a bit too much.

To be fair, it was an unfortunate case of expectation colliding with reality. Mark Cerny’s presentation was originally meant for the Game Developers’ Conference, which had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The people who were supposed to be watching this were the developers who would be making the games — and not the gamers who would be playing them.