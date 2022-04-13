SM cinemas to broadcast MPL playoffs on the big screen

THE MOBILE Legends pro league isn’t welcoming fans back yet, but perhaps it’s offering the next best thing: the chance to watch the playoffs on the big screen.

Select SM malls will be broadcasting the playoffs live on their cinemas. The postseason kicks off on April 28, with a match between ECHO PH and Omega at 4 p.m., followed immediately by the Nexplay EVOS and Onic PH showdown at 7 p.m. The next day, April 29, the ECHO-OMG winner will face off against number two-seeded TNC Pro Team at 4 p.m,, while the NXPE-ONIC victor goes up against the number one team RSG at 7 p.m.

The lower bracket will commence on April 30, while the lower bracket finals and grand finals are scheduled for May 1.

How to watch the MPL-PH Playoffs in SM Cinemas

Here are the SM cinemas that are showing the playoffs live, and the days that they’ll be broadcasting.

SM City Manila: April 30-May 1

SM City Sta. Mesa: April 28-29

SM City BF Paranaque: April 30-May 1

SM City Sucat: April 30-May 1

SM City Bicutan: April 28-29

SM City Taytay: April 30-May 1

SM City Masinag: April 30-May 1

SM City San Lazaro: April 28-29

The MPL-PH promises to release ticket details next week. We will update this post when they do.

