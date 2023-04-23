Sibol's latest jersey design signifies strength, freedom, and forging a legacy

DURING THE Philippine Esports Organization Sibol Campaign Kick-Off, it was revealed that the PH National Esports team will have a change in jersey design.

Once again it was Dani Rogacion from Overdrive Studios who led the project in designing our kits.

If last year saw Sibol don the black and white colors, this year saw them unveil their royal blue design.

So why was blue chosen? For Jab Escutin, the General Manager of Sibol, the colors have a deeper meaning.

“So basically for us, the Sibol national team, we want every national event that we go to, to have its own identity. So we went with blue because the SEA Games for us this time, it signifies our strength, it also signifies our freedom," he revealed in the press conference.

But besides the color scheme, Sibol's jersey featured a lot of patterns and embroidery, which was something that Dani Rogacion explained in detail.

On the shoulder pads, there was an emphasis on showing the accolades that the Philippines garnered.

"Now kase we’ve been known to be a nation of champions in esports because we’ve been winning a lot of medals and makikita niyo rito madami kaming medal count on our shoulders," revealed Rogacion.

Then of course there were other notable details from the half-sun, "embroidery" marks, and vines, but the biggest highlight was the Baybayin text, which serves as a reminder to our representatives, "To forge on and Lakad Matatag"

"We want to showcase a few things about Filipino culture in general. We’re very resourceful, very passionate, and driven to our purpose as well," revealed Rogacion.

PHOTO: Sibol



What it means to represent the Philippines

With the jersey designs highlighting the Filipino's deeper purpose of establishing a winning culture, Sir Jab Escutin went in depth on what it means to be a national athlete.

Given what they've experienced last year, it was time for Sibol to go all out and show their true colors.

“We feel that after all of the challenges that we’ve been through for the past few years, in establishing Sibol, this is the time for us to express ourselves freely and let the athletes shine with their own expression of their talents and their skills, in dominating the next few tournaments that we will go to.”

Then he later revealed that the athletes now have a much more deeper purpose, serving as a motivational battlecry for this year.

"The athletes right now have a clear understanding of the privilege of actually representing the Philippines and being a National Athlete. So there’s a difference in actually just playing and being a National Athlete. I believe that these guys have a better understanding of that privilege in representing the Philippines," reflected Escutin.