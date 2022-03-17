New Sibol jersey out to show that ‘gaming is a force for good’

SIBOL will head into the 31st Southeast Asian Games with an eye-catching new kit that’s leaps ahead of the simple white uniform the team wore during the last biennial meet.

At a press conference to kick off Sibol’s Hanoi campaign, Dani Rogacion, founder of design agency Overdrive Studios, talked about how they designed the new jerseys to not just reflect the “Lakad Matatag” battlecry, but to proudly unite our country’s gamers under one banner.

“To visualize that, we wanted to try and incorporate a lot of Filipino textiles into this artwork,” she said. “With players coming from different backgrounds, different regions, different games, we wanted to show na we’re one country.”

Intersecting, overlapping patterns in the PH colors are the most attention-grabbing detail in each of the jersey’s three colorways of white, navy blue, and black. Zoom in close, and you can see the subtle gray zigzag that forms the base textile-inspired pattern on the shirt.

“Nag-i-intersect siya, kasi we wanted to show na we’re gamers, but we’re also united [in] our goal,” explained Rogacion in the presentation.

She added, “We wanted to show that gaming is a force for good, especially in these trying times.”

Explaining the Sibol jersey design

In an interview with Spin.ph, Rogacion said that the hardest part of the 2022 design was “incorporating textiles into the graphics [...] without being too ‘in your face.’”

The deadlines had been tight for this project, but she was grateful for the cooperation of the Philippine Esports Organization into making her vision a reality.

Back in 2019, Rogacion was also the one who designed the leaf logo of the esports national team, which she later applied to the branding and collaterals of our first successful SEA Games campaign in esports.

A nod to Sibol’s 2019 victories was also baked into the design of the 2022 kit. On the shoulder pads are five diamonds — three gold, one silver, and one bronze — to represent the medals the national team won in the 30th SEAG.

For Rogacion, that’s probably one of her favorite parts of the current design.

“The subtle nod to our previous achievements helps tie the two iterations of Sibol together,” she said to Spin.ph.

