SIBOL returns, opens tryouts for MLBB, CrossFire, Wild Rift

HEADS UP, Philippine esports fans, as Team Sibol has officially announced on their Facebook page that they are looking for players to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games, to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

So far only three games were revealed, namely the popular Asian first-person shooter Crossfire, as well as two of the biggest mobile MOBAs in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Following the event lineup for the SEA Games to be held next year in Hanoi, the Philippine national esports team will field a men's and women's Wild Rift roster. The other two games are gender neutral.

And for players who believe that they've what it takes to bring pride to the country, they may start registering on December 29 until January 5.

The fate of other esports titles

While three titles were announced, there are hints from the Secretary General of the Philippine Esports Organization, Joebert Yu, that more announcements will come.

Aside from the three aforementioned titles, the 31st SEA Games — currently slated for May 2022 — will feature events in Arena of Valor, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, FIFA Online 4, and Garena Free Fire.

At the recently concluded Mineski Masters, teams for PUBGM showed some promise.

Back in the 30th SEA Games, the Philippines fielded a team for Arena of Valor and it’s still unsure if it would carry on.

Sibol has yet to make an official announcement on whether or not they’ll field a League of Legends team.

But if there’s one esports title that could potentially be ignored, it would likely be FIFA Online 4, given the language barrier and region-centric nature of the game.

