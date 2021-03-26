Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 26
    Esports

    Dota 2, StarCraft, Tekken out; Wild Rift, PUBG in for final SEA Games esports lineup

    by Lio Mangubat
    1 Hour ago

    THE PHILIPPINES will not be back to defend two of its gold medals in the next edition of the SEA Games, as Hanoi reshuffled the title roster for its esports slate.

    Approved by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism this week, the esports events to be contested this November will be:

    League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) - Men’s
    League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) - Women’s
    Arena of Valor (Mobile) - Teams
    PUBG Mobile (Mobile) - Individual
    PUBG Mobile (Mobile) - Teams
    Garena Free Fire (Mobile) - Teams
    Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Mobile) - Teams
    League of Legends (PC) - Teams
    FIFA Online 4 (PC) - Teams
    CrossFire (PC) - Teams

    It’s a massive reshuffling from the list of games in the 2019 SEA Games. Only Arena of Valor and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have remained; all the other titles are new entrants.

    Dota 2, StarCraft II, HearthStone, Pro Evolution Soccer, and Tekken 7 have been dropped from the lineup.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Philippines scored three golds in esports’ momentous medal debut in the regional games.

    In Dota 2, Sibol’s Martin Salvador "Boomy" Rushton, MC Nicholson "Mc" Villanueva, John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Bryle Jacob "CML" Alvizo, Van Jerico "Van" Manalaysay, and James Erice "Erice" Guerra took top spot at the podium.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Caviar "EnDerr" Acampado grabbed the gold for StarCraft II.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    The Mobile Legends Sibol squad — composed of Jeniel "Haze" Bata-Anon, Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, Allan Sancio "Lusty" Castromayor, Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa, Carlito "Ribo" Jr., and Jason Rafael "Jay" Torculas — also brought home the glory.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      KarlTzy, Lusty, Pheww, and Ribo would later go on to form the core of Bren Esports’ winning ML squad for the M2 World Championships this year.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again