Dota 2, StarCraft, Tekken out; Wild Rift, PUBG in for final SEA Games esports lineup

THE PHILIPPINES will not be back to defend two of its gold medals in the next edition of the SEA Games, as Hanoi reshuffled the title roster for its esports slate.

Approved by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism this week, the esports events to be contested this November will be:

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) - Men’s

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) - Women’s

Arena of Valor (Mobile) - Teams

PUBG Mobile (Mobile) - Individual

PUBG Mobile (Mobile) - Teams

Garena Free Fire (Mobile) - Teams

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Mobile) - Teams

League of Legends (PC) - Teams

FIFA Online 4 (PC) - Teams

CrossFire (PC) - Teams

It’s a massive reshuffling from the list of games in the 2019 SEA Games. Only Arena of Valor and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have remained; all the other titles are new entrants.

Dota 2, StarCraft II, HearthStone, Pro Evolution Soccer, and Tekken 7 have been dropped from the lineup.

The Philippines scored three golds in esports’ momentous medal debut in the regional games.

In Dota 2, Sibol’s Martin Salvador "Boomy" Rushton, MC Nicholson "Mc" Villanueva, John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Bryle Jacob "CML" Alvizo, Van Jerico "Van" Manalaysay, and James Erice "Erice" Guerra took top spot at the podium.

Caviar "EnDerr" Acampado grabbed the gold for StarCraft II.

The Mobile Legends Sibol squad — composed of Jeniel "Haze" Bata-Anon, Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, Allan Sancio "Lusty" Castromayor, Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa, Carlito "Ribo" Jr., and Jason Rafael "Jay" Torculas — also brought home the glory.

KarlTzy, Lusty, Pheww, and Ribo would later go on to form the core of Bren Esports’ winning ML squad for the M2 World Championships this year.