'Synergy issues' led to Mitsura's departure from breakthrough Wild Rift team UDG

THE MUCH-awaited announcement about the release of Team Underground player Adrielle “Mitsura” Gavin has arrived, courtesy of renowned Wild Rift shoutcaster and Team Underground manager, ShinBoo “Sh1n Boo” Ponferrada, on his official Facebook page.

“Hi everyone, the removal of Mitsura was of a unanimous team vote, citing from his synergy issues with the team," Sh1n Boo revealed.

Continue reading below ↓

He added, "This discussion has been raised even before they became UDG.

“With this, the UDG roster will be signing in Midarina and Xyliath. As always, let us continue supporting Mitsura, UDG, and of course your favorite teams in Wild Rift PH.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Recap of Mitsura release

Newly formed Team Underground — assembled under the aegis of Team Pacquiao GG, the esports organization founded by the former boxer and headlined by content creators Sh1n Boo, Elyson 'Wrecker' Caranza, Kimberlee 'superkimbie' Arcillas, and more — was dominating the group stage of the WCS 2022 Philippines with an 11-3 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

They even swept Team Secret, one of the strongest teams in the local scene.

But through their impressive performances, the team was forced to make a shocking roster change. On March 22, Mitsura posted on Facebook that he was looking for a team.

Continue reading below ↓

This was further confirmed by Sh1n Boo on Twitter.

This caused a massive ruckus within the community, as Mitsura has been with his teammates even during their League of Legends PC days.

During the post-match interview last March 25, an emotional Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Villanueva expressed his thoughts on the departure of his teammate.

Continue reading below ↓

"Medyo stressful na week ito para sa amin. Hindi po madali yung nangyari para sa amin,” he tearfully reflected.

He even asked the fans to continue their support to the team.

“Sana yung mga fans patuloy kaming sinusuportahan kase sobrang hirap po, sobrang hirap yung pinagdadaanan namin ngayon. Thank you sa mga sumusuporta kase kahit simpleng toxicity lang po minsan hindi na po healthy sa utak namin. Sana suportahan niyo kami sa mga desisyon namin,” said Orthros.

Despite the drama that occurred, UDG have been performing well in their WCS campaign, even reaching the upper bracket final against FENNEL Adversity.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.