Sh1n Boo confirms ongoing discussions with Riot regarding Wild Rift ban

RIOT GAMES’ decision to prohibit GrindSky Media from continuing their community tournaments has caused concerns from the community about the future of the Wild Rift scene in the Philippines.

In a statement sent to Spin.ph, GrindSky’s General Manager, ShinBoo “Sh1n Boo” Ponferrada’s past "behavior and actions" became the basis for the decision.

"Unfortunately," said Matthew Wong-Stewart, marketing communications manager at Riot Games Asia-Pacific, these "do not align with Riot’s code of conduct."

However, he did go on to say that the company is still in communication with the GrindSky manager.

“We have remained in close contact with Shin Boo over the past months and will be exploring next steps with him,” said Wong-Stewart.

Sh1n Boo gives statement on Riot prohibition

In an interview with Spin.ph, Sh1n Boo confirmed this ongoing back-and-forth.

“We are in discussion with Riot for my reformative actions. I apologize and I regret any past transgressions. I would take all necessary steps para itama yun," he said.

“Whatever my past transgressions are, I apologize for it and I’ll work on it. Di na siya mauulit, and I am working on being a champion of preventing such things from happening.”

And whatever decision Riot makes, he hopes for the success of the Wild Rift scene.

“Ano man yung magiging decision ng Riot, I hope na we all find ways to uplift the community.”

