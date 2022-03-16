Sh1nboo’s past controversy led to Wild Rift ban, confirms Riot Games

RIOT Games has confirmed that past controversy involving GrindSky manager Shinboo “Sh1nboo” Ponferrada has led to the current prohibition of GrindSky Media from hosting Wild Rift tournaments.

In a statement sent to Spin.ph, Matthew Wong-Stewart, marketing communications manager of Riot Games in the Asia-Pacific region, said, “Our investigations have uncovered past behaviour and actions by Shin Boo that unfortunately do not align with Riot’s code of conduct. As such, we have rejected their application to host community tournaments until appropriate reformative action is taken.”

Wong-Stewart recognized the efforts that GrindSky had exerted to grow Wild Rift in the Philippines, but said that Riot Games remained firm in its standards for its organizers.

Riot Games open to ‘exploring next steps’ with Sh1nboo

“We acknowledge that players and fans are excited to explore their passion of competition through community tournaments. We uphold strict requirements for tournament organizers, in order to provide a safe and inclusive space for all our players,” he said.

Nevertheless, Riot Games is still in communication with Sh1nboo.

“We have remained in close contact with Shin Boo over the past months and will be exploring next steps with him,” he said.

