Saxa, Joy Boy, and Stowm now out of Bren Esports

BREN ESPORTS gathered a lot of praise in Season 10 for the heroic displays of their young, up-and-coming squad.

But with their recent announcement, the young core of the Beehive will now undergo some patches.

Three promising prospects in Vincent "Joy Boy" De Guzman, Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin, and Dale Rolan "Stowm" Vidor are now out of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In their post, the org said: "Today, we bid goodbye to our boys, Saxa, Joy Boy and Stowm. We're glad to have witnessed your growth from your humble beginnings to your full-fledged strengths and talents. We wish you the best on the new chapter of your pro gaming journey!"

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Joy Boy, Saxa, and Stowm career retrospective

Back in Season 9, the three of them became important cogs for Bren's campaign. Saxa was normally deployed as the starting jungler, while Joy Boy would serve as the team's focal point, all thanks to his setups. He was also eyed for rookie of the season honors with a Week 5 MVP award.

Meanwhile, Stowm would appear as part of the second unit in Bren's campaign and Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro would normally alternate him with Kyle Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Though the three of them did show some promise, Bren failed to land a playoff slot in Season 9, forcing the team to make drastic changes.

That's when Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson and Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, came into the picture in Season 10, bringing a different dynamic in the roster. With their arrival, Bren was able to end their playoff drought and nearly gave the defending world champions, Blacklist International, a run for their money in the playoffs.

In the end the team finished fourth, defying everyone's expectations.