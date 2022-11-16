Bren speaks out: 'We will never condone any form of harassment from employees, athletes'

A CONTROVERSIAL FACEBOOK post has revealed some serious allegations about one of Bren Esports' MLBB players.

With the post now going viral, Bren Esports officially made a public statement regarding these allegations.

"We have been made aware of accusations and serious allegations involving some of our athletes. We are currently investigating the situation and doing everything we can to reach out to the individuals involved to get all the crucial information relevant to the issue at hand," said the organization.

In the meantime, the org is currently investigating the issue.

"We have placed the persons involved under preventive suspension as we complete our investigation. We are doing our best to get important statements from the relevant personalities at the center of the controversy and we remain open to communicating with the parties involved and hoping that they provide us with information essential to our investigation so that we can address the issue at hand."

In the end, they expressed that they value professional conduct at all costs.

"We will never condone any form of harassment from our employees and athletes. The professional conduct of our players on and off the stage is of utmost importance to us and we expect our players to represent the professionalism we advocate at all times."

Bren Esports coach Duckeyyy challenges pro player accusation

A few hours before the statement was released, Bren's Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro confronted a netizen in a Facebook post.

He screenshotted a post coming from someone who accused a pro player as a rapist.

In his post, he said: "If you found the strength to accuse someone of rape publicly, then I am hoping you also find the strength to prove it publicly. I even urge you to do so. Rape is something I will never tolerate, be it my friends or someone I share my blood with."