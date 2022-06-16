RSG PH locks in upper bracket finals against RRQ after sweep of home bets

WITH A chance to face RRQ Hoshi in the upper bracket finals, RSG PH went all out against Malaysian squad Orange Esports, and blew them away with a 3-0 sweep.

The series was defined by RSG’s calculated teamfights, as well as a come-from-behind Game 2 win.

While RSG marches to the next round to face RRQ Hoshi, Orange slid down to the lower bracket, where they’ll be facing Omega Esports.

Shades of prime Blacklist International

RSG PH’s Game 1 win was a classic case of them dissecting their foes by forcing them to pop their abilities in awkward situations, leading to their counterattack.

Sounds familiar? That’s because their gameplan showed glimpses of prime Blacklist International.

From the beginning of the match, the Raiders dictated the game as Dylan “Light” Catipon’s hook shots created space for Arvie “Aqua” Antonio and Eman “EMANN” Sangco to deliver the finishing touches.

But Orange Esports had a plan, as their Xavier and Atlas combo could’ve been the ultimate answer against the Pinoy squad, but RSG read their setup well.

Those hook shots on Aimin “Minn” Anuar weakened the combo as his Atlas couldn’t use his abilities, and though Orange was able to fight until the last breath in the 15th minute, RSG’s systematic playstyle simply overwhelmed them.

Light becomes clutch in Game 2

In Game 2, Orange Esports selected Fanny which allowed them to dominate the early game. Combined his mobility with the damage from Luk “Valenz” Yip’s Moskov, the Malaysian squad was able to push the Filipino champs to the limit. The two of them likewise gave EMANN a hard time as his Beatrix struggled to engage.

RSG lost all of their turrets, which gave Orange the momentum to end the game. However, Light’s heroics at the latter stages of the game changed the tide.

On the 12th minute, his Ruby created the play that gave a glimmer of hope to the Filipino squad. And it carried on all the way to the finish, most notably in the 24th minute onwards as his setups overwhelmed the opposition, leading to RSG’s 2-0 advantage.

Orange crumbles in Game 3

After suffering from a painful Game 2 loss, Orange tried their best to keep their composure and salvage their upper bracket hopes.

But in the end, they were left in shambles as RSG’s Chou and Karrie picks proved the difference maker in this game.

With Light’s Chou setting up plays, RSG had so much room to engage. Combined with that Karrie pick, Orange couldn't counter engage as EMANN’s Karrie melted their tanky lineup, overwhelming the Malaysian squad.

