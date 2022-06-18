Omega Esports clips Falcon's wings, secures PH vs. PH lower bracket match

IT WAS LASON vs. lason as two of the most threatening lower bracket teams went head-to-head, and while many expected a tight-knit encounter between these two dark horses, it was the defending MSC champs who took the W.

Omega Esports breezed their way to the lower bracket finals after sweeping Falcon Esports 3-0.

The series proved Omega's superior execution in teamfights, especially in the latter stages of the game.

Omega stomps Falcon’s signature heroes

Throughout their MSC campaign, Falcon Esports threatened teams from the entire region, all thanks to their key heroes Xavier and Natalia.

And both were given the free rein to wreak havoc in Game 1. With Pyae "JustiN" Sone Khant’s Xavier ult combined with Min “Naomi” Ko Ko’s Natalia entrances, they were able to weaken Omega’s early game. It also didn’t help that Kenneth "Kenn" Hein was able to trap Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui.

But just when it seemed the Burmese squad was slowly inching their way to victory, Omega managed to adapt to their antics.

Seeing the threat from the dynamic duo, Omega did everything to protect Duane “Kelra” Pillas, who was Falcon’s number one target. Most of Falcon’s attempts ended up a bust as Omega was able to bounce back and secure their Game 1 win.

Falcon’s wings clipped by Ch4knu

While Game 1 was a back-and-forth tactical game, the second match proved that Omega’s decision-making was the deciding factor.

Falcon showed glimpses of their potential as Kenn was able to synergize with JustiN in eliminating Kelra, but Omega disrupted most of their attempts in this matchup.

At the 11th minute, Kelra landed his abilities efficiently alongside Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, as the Blazing Duet and sudden entrances from Ch4kmamba spelled doom for the Burmese squad.

And the same kept on happening as the match went by as Ch4knu and Kelra’s surprise entrances bursted down Falcon, leading to a 14-5 rout in favor of Barangay Omega.

Do-or-die for Falcon

Desperate to keep their playoff and lower bracket hopes alive, Falcon tried desperately to gain their momentum in Game 3. The early game saw Falcon's Paquito and Grock combo weaken Raizen.

However, their efforts weren't enough as Omega just had too many alternatives. With Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic's Valentina stealing crucial spells and Ch4knu's backstabbing entrances, Falcon was left eating dust. Omega made a final push at the 17th minute to keep their shot at the grand finale alive.

Omega will face their fellow countrymen, RSG PH, in the lower bracket finals. Their last battle took place in the MPL-PH Season 9 finals, where the Raiders dominated Omega, 4-1.

