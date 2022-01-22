Playoff seeding, assistant coaches: MPL-PH releases new set of rules for Season 9

THE Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines has announced a new set of rules for Season 9.

Though some fans are left confused with the new playoff format, it can be speculated that their changes were made to address certain issues that took place from last season.

In their official Facebook post, the league announced that the number 1 ranked team will decide on the placements of the 3rd and 4th seeded teams, while the 3rd ranked team will dictate the placements of the 5th and 6th seeded teams.

Meanwhile, the 3rd-6th seeded teams will duke it out in the first two playoff games.

To some fans, this became a topic of discussion, as some argued that the second-seeded team should be the one with the authority to select a team.

However, with the controversial Nexplay-Omega series that took place on the final day of the regular season (where some observers accused the two teams of throwing the games to secure a better playoff matchup), one could infer that giving the 3rd seed to power to decide would lessen these unwanted incidents.

MPL-PH also announced changes in team comp

But that wasn’t the only rule changes that took place, as the MPL-PH also revamped the coaching system.

While each team will have their respective head coaches, they can field up to three assistant coaches. Only one, however, can join the head coach during the game’s drafting phase.

And in case the head coach is unavailable for whatever reasons (like when Nexplay EVOS' John Michael “Zico” Dizon was rushed to the hospital), an assistant coach could substitute when needed.

