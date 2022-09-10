Viva RRQ: Dissecting RRQ PH's defeat of Korean team in Wild Circuit Invitational finals

RRQ PH exacted their revenge against Korean squad KT Rolster Y to win the first-ever Wild Circuit Asia Invitational, 3-2, last Friday.

With the win, RRQ comprised of Sean “Hide” Baguino, Sean “Helios” Miranda Palisoc, Charles “Chazz” Esguerra, Eric “Exosen” Gubatan, and Marc “Marky” Ilagan took home $12,000, or about P681,000, from Wild Rift's first off-season invitational tournament.

It was also sweet revenge after the Koreans swept the Pinoys during the group stage.

So how did RRQ pull off their hard-fought win?

RRQ PH vs. KT Rolster Y recap

It was RRQ PH who took first blood, taking a dominant lead in Game 1 following a great early game that was bannered by a three-man takedown in a fifth minute Rift Herald fight. It was all RRQ from there as they snowballed their early lead to take a 17-minute win with a 21 to 5 kill score.

Helios’ iconic Zed and Marky’s Ziggs quickly burst down any KT Champions, preventing the Koreans from mounting any form of resistance.

The Korean struck back in Game 2, taking a massive team fight in the 21st minute as RRQ attempted to take the Elder Dragon. The Koreans took down three RRQ heroes, enough for them to march down mid and end the game.

With the win in Game 2, KT found their groove as they took a dominant start in Game 3. The Koreans found a 4k gold lead by the 15-minute mark, as well as a 10 to 3 kill score lead.

Running out of time, RRQ tried a desperate Elder Dragon take in the 20-minute mark. Unfortunately, KT had their eye on them, allowing the Koreans to focus down the cores enough to end the game.

At 2-1 in favor of Rolster, Game 4 was a close one, with both squads trading kills and objectives. It was RRQ who broke the seesaw in the 17th minute with a Great Chazz’s Shyvanna Dragon’s Decent on four Rolster champions. They followed it up with Marky’s Senna’s Last Embracem stunning the Koreans. It gave enough time for the Pinoys to burst them down, get the ace and end the game through the Baron Lane.

The decider was hotly contested by both sides as the teams traded objectives and kills across the map. It was dead even by the 18th-minute mark, with both squads only separated by less than 100 gold. RRQ managed to find an opening in the 20-minute mark, when they successfully gave Marky and Chazz enough space to finish off the Elder Dragon.

With the game-ending buff in tow, RRQ quickly took down four of KT’s champions. But it wasn’t enough as NomeL’s Rakan was able to lure Chazz’s Shyvanna into their own fountain, dealing enough damage to take down Helios’ Akali.

As both teams reset, RRQ found another opportunity, this time trading the Baron for another Elder Dragon buff. Another clash in the mid lane saw looked dire for RRQ as they quickly lost three champions, but Helios managed to even it out by taking three of KT’s champions down with him.

In the end, it was KT’s own over-extension that gave the RRQ the title. The Koreans tried to contest the third Elder Dragon, only to be met by Marky’s Mega Infernal Bomb and Helios Perfect Execution that executed the Korean mid and dragon laners.

With the main damage dealers gone, RRQ marched on to the Inhibitor to claim the crown.

