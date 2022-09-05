Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    WATCH: 'Sino'ng pinakamatagal maligo?' RRQ Wild Rift answers toughest Qs

    by Carlos Pineda, gab pe and Julius Tabios
    2 hours ago
    RRQ's WILD RIFT team made headlines not only for their performances during Icons but also for their pre-game rapping rituals and their quirky personality.

    That personality isn't an act, as we found out in a recent bootcamp raid.

    In this new episode of Rapid Fire, get to know more about this up-and-coming Filipino squad and discover more about their bootcamp habits. Perhaps we can see how the team's personality would aid them in their current Wild Circuit Invitational Asia outing.

