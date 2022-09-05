WATCH: 'Sino'ng pinakamatagal maligo?' RRQ Wild Rift answers toughest Qs

RRQ's WILD RIFT team made headlines not only for their performances during Icons but also for their pre-game rapping rituals and their quirky personality.

That personality isn't an act, as we found out in a recent bootcamp raid.

In this new episode of Rapid Fire, get to know more about this up-and-coming Filipino squad and discover more about their bootcamp habits. Perhaps we can see how the team's personality would aid them in their current Wild Circuit Invitational Asia outing.

Watch Now

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.