RRQ falls to Flash Wolves, ends WCS Campaign in third place

RRQ ENDED its Wild Rift Championship SEA campaign after losing to Flash Wolves, 2-4, in the lower bracket finals.

Flash Wolves came out of the gates swinging, and outlasted the Pinoys in grueling Games 1 and 2. But RRQ would fight back in game 3.

With their backs against the wall, RRQ brought out their Akali for Keith Janold "DevilJ" Gonzales and Zed for Sean Khierby "Helios" Palisoc. The double assassin comp proved effective against the Taiwanese, giving the Pinoy squad a 7k gold lead by the 15-minute mark and a massive 12 to 3 kill score. A team fight around the 17th minute saw RRQ take down three of Flash Wolves champions, opening up the Baron.

Another team fight at the 20-minute mark saw RRQ wipe Flash Wolves as they contested the Elder Dragon. It was an easy Nexus take from there as the Kings of King finished game three in 21 minutes. Helios earned the Player of the Game nod with his 10/2/3 performance, while Baron laner DevilJ had a 7/1/2 KDA on his Akali.

With the dominant win, Flash Wolves had to ban both the Zed and the Akali in Game 4. RRQ still managed to grab the stable Galio and Jayce early in the pick stage, and paired it with a core Lux.

A 13th-minute RRQ gank in the Dragon lane gave the Pinoys an early lead as they managed to take down three FW champions along with the turret. However, Flash Wolves managed to even the kill score after finding a team fight by the Baron pit. Unfortunately, they couldn’t regain the gold lead, with RRQ’s great macro plays forcing Flash Wolves to defend their turrets instead of grabbing objectives.

Another massive team fight around the Elder Dragon saw RRQ take the spawn, as well as four of Flash Wolves' champions, leading to an easy base take and the game. It was Charles Roman "Chazz" Esguerra who earned the player of game nod with his 7/0/8 performance on Lee Sin. Meanwhile, DevilJ had a 6/3/5 performance on his pocket Renekton pick to help the Pinoys even out the series.

RRQ stumbles in Game 5

Unfortunately, the momentum couldn’t carry over into Game 5, as Flash Wolves grabbed series point in 20 minutes, thanks to their jungler Chan "Cookie" Yun-Shang's 8/1/7 performance on Riven. The Taiwanese squad also managed to grab a last pick Karma in Game 6 to complete a double enchanter comp to finish the series.

Cookie’s Riven once again had a massive game in Game 6 and was nigh unkillable, thanks to the heals of the Yuumi and Karma shields. RRQ tried to catch Flash Wolves off guard, but were easily pushed back, thanks to the sustain offered by the two champions.

Flash Wolves ended up dominating of RRQ in Game 6 as they take a massive 20 kills to RRQ’s single in the 17-minute stomp.

Flash Wolves now hope to exact revenge against Vietnamese squad Team Flash in the Grand Finals. The winner will earn a group stage slot for Icons 2022, while the second place will join the rest of the SEA representatives in the play-in stage.

Despite the loss, RRQ takes home third place and $23,000 or more than P1.2 million. They also earned a spot in the upcoming Icons Global Championship which will be held in Madrid, Spain this June.

