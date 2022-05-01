RRQ outclasses rivals Fennel Adversity, qualifies for Icons 2022

RRQ CONTINUES their Wild Rift Championship SEA Finals journey after sweeping fellow Pinoy squad Fennel Adversity, 3-0, on Sunday.

The win also gave the King of Kings a spot in Wild Rift’s inaugural world championship, Icons 2022, which will be held in Madrid, Spain this coming June.

It was a dominant win from the WCS Philippines champions, who started the series with a perfect Game 1. Despite a low score of only nine kills, RRQ didn’t lose a single champion, with midlaner Helios brought out his Vayne pick to counter Fennel’s Garen pick.

Game 2 nearly became a repeat result as RRQ take a 15-2 kill score to end the game. It was Jungler Chazz who led the RRQ offense, earning a 6/0/7 KDA on his Jungle Jayce. Meanwhile, midlaner Helios added another 5 kills and two assists on his mid Fizz. Helios also managed to land crucial ultis to Fennel’s backline to constantly push back.

Game 3 was a change of pace for both squas with a faster match and more skirmishes in the early game instead of the cautious approach. Fennel tried finding their own opportunities as they catch out a few RRQ champions. Unfortunately, RRQ’s counter engages were even better as they constantly take down Fennel’s champions.

It was the mid-jungle synergy of RRQ that shined in Game 3 as Chazz and Helios cleaned up Fennel’s champion. Helios had himself an 11/0/8 performance on his Jayce, while Chazz was named player of the game on his Irelia with a 6/1/13 KDA.

RRQ totally outclasses Fennel Adversity

“My team right now is good, we’re good,” said Helios during the post-game panel interview.

The energy was high in RRQ’s boot camp after they secured their spot for the world championships. Helios even flashed a picture of an airplane live on stream to signify their booked ticket to Spain.

“Yes, we’re so happy that we won this match, we’re grateful for our performance so that we can qualify for this Icon series,” Helios said, giggling.

Now in the final four of the WCS Final, RRQ will face the winner of the Buriram United vs Cerberus Esports match on May 6.

As for Fennel Adversity, it’s the end of their WCS Final journey as they finish in 5th-6th place. They will also go home with $17,000 or more than P890,000.

