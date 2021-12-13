RRQ coach Acil reveals secret plan against Onic PH

BOTH Onic PH and RRQ share a lot of resemblances.

Not only do they share the same color scheme, as both have experienced the same storylines. They both have the same ups and downs, suffering a Grand Finals loss in their respective MPL regions, but managing to redeem themselves with a top seed finish in the M3 Group stages.

And they even managed to breeze their way past their previous foes en route to their upper bracket encounter — something RRQ head coach, Adi Sofian "Acil" Asyuari, was looking forward to.

“For Onic PH, I’m actually excited to meet them because Coach Yeb is my friend," he said in a press conference.

He added: "A little backstory: In Season 8 we did a lot of training with them and we have been a very good friend with the coach and players as well."

How RRQ is preparing against Onic PH

Though he is eager to face his close friend, he is also wary of their upcoming playoffs encounter.

"As for the percentage in terms of confidence in going up against them, we cannot say because everyone in the upper bracket is very strong," he demurred. "But we are confident to win in the upper bracket.”

But RRQ, he said, has already deciphered a plan in dealing with Onic PH's gameplan.

"Actually we already know that Onic PH will gun for the MPL championship. So we have a secret tactic to prepare ourselves against Onic PH because we have a good relationship with them," said the Indonesian coach.

Onic PH sees RRQ as a threat

Even Onic PH themselves admitted that RRQ offers a massive threat in their gameplan and they personally witnessed this during their loss in the 2021 MPL: Invitational.

Seeing how they were dismantled in the international tournament, Onic PH jungler, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol knew they needed a more meticulous assessment of RRQ.

“Siguro mas kailangan paghandaan yung susunod na laban katulad yung posible namin na makalaban yung RRQ. Magkaiba kase sila ng gameplay," reflected Kairi.

He, alongside his teammates Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera, even listed RRQ as one of the biggest threats in the tournament.

In fact, Kairi admitted that both teams are evenly matched, acknowledging rival jungler Albert "Albertt" Neilsen as the best in his position. alongside Onic Indonesia's Gilang "SANZ" and BTK's Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun.

“We don’t have any plans or strategies against Albertt or RRQ. I think both parties are aggressive. When we fight on scrims, we’re both aggressive and we’re evenly matched.”

