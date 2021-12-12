Kairi, Dlarskie shine as Onic PH sweeps RSG SG

ONIC PH proved that their banana split antics still ruled as they dominated RSG SG in the upper bracket finals with a 3-0 sweep.

Prior to their matchup, the Singapore squad said that they would be cribbing notes from their sister team, RSG PH, in dealing with the Filipino hedgehog, but Onic PH’s flawless performance was too much for them to handle.

The entire series was a split pushing masterclass from Onic PH, led by Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera, that perfectly synergized with the explosiveness from Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales and Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol.

The Dlarskie dilemma

Onic's ultimate spacemaker once again took centerstage as his Uranus became a massive threat in Games 1 and 2.

The Avarice emblem and gold accumulation, combined with his ability to clear the minion waves, gave him the advantage needed to score key items that would allow him to absorb any damage from the Singaporean team.

It brought so much pain to RSG as they hopelessly tried to burst him down, only for his Uranus to make a mockery of their damage output.

Besides being a walking sandbag, Dlarskie was a massive distraction as his wave-clearing antics forced RSG into a dilemma: focus on Dlar, or allow Onic's 4-man group ups to attain key objectives?

Kairi, the king of the jungle

But it wasn't just Dlarskie that made an impact in the series as Kairi brought things to the next level with crucial outplays, specifically on the dying moments of the match.

In Game 2, he singlehandedly outplayed RSG with his Yi Sun Shin, dancing around their battlefield on the 10th minute.

Heck, he managed to surprise RSG even withouth the services of Dlarskie.

Then in Game 3, a game that caused a lot of problems for Onic PH due to RSG's Lolita pick, Kairi turned the tides with a crucial play at the final minute.

Onic was able to find an opening, leading to his maniac and a final push to victory.

Onic's positive mindset serves as a key to victory

During the post-match interview, Trinchera revealed how the positivity in their team allowed them to prevail.

“Kapag nagkakamali kase kami, nagre-reset agad kami tapos kung baga yung mga mali naming nagawa, kino-convert namin into positive play," he said.



He even expressed his confidence with the draft amid the shaky Game 3 performance that nearly saw RSG snatch a win, bringing up the Lord steal which salvaged Onic's victory.

“Pero confident kami na hindi kami matatapos kase malakas yung pang-def namin dahil meron kaming Lylia," explained Dlarskie. "Kung makuha man nila, ok lang, kung nakuha namin sobrang swerte namin kase nandun pa rin yung gigil namin.”

By the end of the press conference, he explicity called for a showdown with their MPLI foes: “Ang gusto namin makatapat is RRQ kase sila yung nakatalo sa amin sa MPLI at sila yung tropa namin dito sa M3.”

He added: "Hindi kami magpapakampante kase malakas yung magiging next na kalaban namin.”

