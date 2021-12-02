Rookie Rimuru released from Bren

BREN’S restructuring continues, as the team announced a new release from their roster: Dwine “Rimuru” Enriquez.

"He caught the eyes and hearts of the fans, co-players, and even casters alike, with his charms and youthful personality. Who knows if he could be the next 'Crush ng Bayan' in the community with his own growing fan base?" said the organization in a Facebook post.

It continued: "Thank you for letting us be a part of your humble beginnings in the esports world, Rimuru! We loved having you on the team, even for a short while. We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors as a gamer!"

Rimuru during Bren Esports' Season 8

Along with Muj “Malik” Malik, the 14-year-old was brought in as one of team’s two new rookies for Season 8. But Rimuru barely saw any action during Bren’s disastrous season, save for that controversial day of the regular season, when Bren refused to ban any heroes during the draft phase, earning sharp words from their opponent’s captain, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna of Blacklist International.

It seems that Rimuru saw the writing on the wall before his release.

“I think we need to re-roster because it is becoming toxic already,” he is quoted in a November 9 report from The Daily Tribune. “[The players] no longer tell each other what the problem is and they keep those problems to themselves.”

Rimuru is the second player to depart the storied team after Raven “L3bron” Alonso.

