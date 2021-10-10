Nexplay EVOS prevails over Omega Esports in controversial series

WITH BOTH Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports already assured of the playoffs, both teams decided to utilize their bench players in a nostalgia-filled encounter that was not without its share of controversy.

Omega Esports decided to select Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso and his longtime teammate Dian “Dian” Felix Cruz, who last teamed up together back in Season 3. Under their wing are the team’s rookies, Romiere “Allidap” Padilla, Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy, and Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui.

Their rivals, meanwhile, decided to field Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio, who was paired with Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-Anon, relieving the glory days of Aether Main in Season 1. This marked the first time that Dogie played in the MPL as his previous roles were centered on coaching. Surrounding the duo are the popular big three of John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse.

The series ultimately became a battle between the scene’s OGs and the young bloods.

Game 1 was a dominant win by Omega Esports as they secured a whopping 39-4 scoreline within 13 minutes. Game 2, meanwhile, was the complete opposite as Nexplay avenged their embarrassing defeat with a 61-25 scoreline, with a siege minion left alone to destroy Omega’s final inhibitor.

Finally, in their Game 3 matchup, Nexplay finally deployed their rookie, Sanford “SanFord” Marin Vinuya, who became the ace in Nexplay’s winning play in the 10th minute as he stole the Lord away from Omega, leading to the final push to victory and a third place finish in the MPL regular season.

Insane scoreline, game plan mark MPL-PH Week 7 Day 3 results

Though the match played up the nostalgia effect, the insane scoreline and game plan from both teams in Games 1 and 2 caused some controversy, as it seemed the teams were more interested in goofing around the Land of Dawm.

In fact, this was evident from the beginning as Nexplay deployed a 5-man flameshot battle spell in Game 1.

During the post-match interview, Dogie mentioned his thoughts on the matches that took place.

“Ang kailangan namin isang win para secure yung top three namin,” the longtime ML vet said. “Alam namin na pwedeng matalo sa Game 1 kaya linaro na lang namin yun. Game 2 alam namin na mananalo kami tapos sa Game 3 dun na serious mode kase nagtaka ako na bakit tumakbo na si Billy.”

He also volleyed some friendly banter over his friend, Z4pnu: “Tsaka alam ni Billy hindi siya batak while na batak kami kaya hindi siya mananalo eh.”

In addition, Dogie lauded SanFord for his performance in Game 3.

“Super proud ako kase siya yung nasa NXP 2.0 para sa MDL. Ganito yung lebel na pinapakita sa D-League or sa next MPL,” he said.

Blacklist International dominates deflated Bren Esports

Besides the much awaited encounter between Dogie and Z4pnu, the match between the defending MPL-PH champions and World Champions likewise raised eyebrows within the community.

Seeing that the team will never make it to the playoffs, Bren fielded their second stringers, whom Blacklist completely schooled across both games. Bren even deployed unusual picks through Raven “L3bron” Alonzo’s Zilong and Efphraim “Ejhay” Jueinno Sambrano’s Johnson. Bren didn’t even ban any heroes in Game 2.

TNC salvages their final game with a sweep over Onic PH

While the other two matches were deemed one sided, the match between Onic PH and TNC went back-and-forth. TNC needed the heroices of Lander “Der” San Gabriel in making crucial plays in the dying minutes of both matches to secure the Phoenix’s sweep. Both games were a grit-and-grind effort especially in Game 2 given the 40 minutes of nonstop action.

