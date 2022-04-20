2021 was its 'Year Zero.' How does Wild Rift plan to go even bigger in 2022?

AS THE region gears up for the Wild Rift SEA Champions this upcoming weekend, Leo Faria, the global head of esports in Riot Games, recounts the journey of Wild Rift esports in Southeast Asia over the past year... as well as what’s in store for the ever-growing esport.

“Year Zero for us, which was last year, was experimental for us as we learned about the mobile ecosystem. Everything we did in Southeast Asia helped us find direction as we set the tone for the rest of the world," he recounted in a press conference from April 20.

He added: "The SEA market is massive and very passionate about mobile gaming and Wild Rift. It was very encouraging to see the results in the region. We had nearly 4 million watch hours, nearly 2,000 broadcast hours, and 88,000 peak viewers. We’re ramping everything up in 2022, which is officially our Year One.”

Continue reading below ↓

For Riot Games and Faria, they want to make sure the ecosystem is as stable as possible.

“We’re giving the SEA region four slots this year at Icons (the Wild Rift World Championships). It would be League of Legends’ Worlds and VALORANT’s Champions. We’re raising the prize pools across all regions in SEA. It’s going to be part of the pinnacle of Riot esports and we’re very excited as we try to make Wild Rift the first truly global mobile esport.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lofty goals ahead

As Riot Games continues to make Wild Rift grow, Faria also addressed the gigantic specter of Mobile Legends in the Philippines and SEA in general. Will Wild Rift overtake the elephant in the room and become as big as their PC counterpart League of Legends?

“We have a ton of respect for all of our peers in the industry. As the saying goes a rising tide lifts all boats. As mobile gaming rose, it’s great for players and the industry in general," he reflected.

Continue reading below ↓

"We aim to lead and the only way you can do that is by focusing on what the players and the fans need. It’s what has been driving Riot forward for ten years now. We want them to tune in to our shows and tournaments worth their time and passion. If you are laser focused on your audience, what peers are doing doesn’t matter.”

Being a trailblazer in the industry (thanks to League of Legends), has also benefited Riot Games to the point where they incorporate their approach from their flagship MOBA game to their other gaming titles.

“We have been very fortunate to have been at a leadership position in esports for a long time now thanks to League of Legends. We’ve learned a ton from that experience as we try to apply it in Wild Rift as well as VALORANT and our other games."

Their biggest ambition, of course, is to make their mobile battler go global.

Continue reading below ↓

"As we continue to grow Wild Rift, we have yet to see any mobile game that’s absolutely popular on every corner of the globe. We think that’s a really motivator to make our ecosystem, giving teams and organizations the opportunity to be successful in the sport via business and sustainability. We’re truly excited for the future and we think Wild Rift raises the bar for mobile games.”

Lofty goals, indeed, for Wild Rift.

The Wild Rift Champions SEA begins on April 23, and will continue until May 8. Eleven of the best teams in the region vie for four slots at Icons later this year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.