The Wild Rift Champions SEA Finals, explained

AFTER SEVEN weeks of intense competition, 11 teams from competitive leagues across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Oceania have earned their spots in the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals.

From April 23 to May 8, the teams will battle through several stages of competition for a chance to qualify for and achieve greatness at the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship later this year!

List of qualified teams for WCS Finals

11 teams have qualified for the WCS Finals having shown true mettle and talent during the WR Champions SEA season so far. Here's the list of teams:





Qualified Teams

Masters - Flash Wolves, ONE team

Indonesia - Persis Esports

Malaysia/Singapore - Sem9

Oceania - Smash Logic Gaming

Philippines - FENNEL Adversity, Rex Regum Qeon

Thailand - EVOS Esports, Buriram United Esports

Vietnam - Team Flash, Cerberus Esports

Tournament format for WCS

The WCS Playoffs 2022 is broken down into the following stages:

Play-ins: April 23 - 24

Playoffs: April 26 - 27, April 29 - May 1, May 6 - 7

Finals: May 8

Teams will compete for four spots to enter the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship and a combined prize pool of $200,000 (around P10.4 million).

Play-ins: During the play-ins, five teams from the Wild Rift Champions SEA & Wild Rift Oceania Championships tournaments (the first runner-ups from WCS Masters, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, and the champion of Wild Rift Oceania Championships) will play a single round robin match in which every team will play each other in a best-of-3 format.

The top team among the five will qualify directly into the playoffs, while the second and third placed teams will play each other in a best-of-five to secure the remaining Playoffs spot.

Play-offs: In the playoffs stage, the two teams who advanced from the Play-ins will meet with the six sub-regional champions of the Wild Rift Champions SEA and compete under a double elimination format.

These eight teams will be split into two pools of four teams. The first pool consists of the sub-regional champions of WCS Masters, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, while the second pool consists of the sub-regional champions of WCS Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, and the two qualified teams from the Play-ins stage. Teams from the same sub-regions cannot be drawn against each other.

The playoff matches will see teams from the first pool drawn to play against teams from the second pool.

Brackets explained: Winners of the first playoff matches will advance to the next round of the Upper Bracket while the defeated team will drop into the lower bracket. All matches will be played in a best-of-5 format with the exception for the lower bracket finals and grand finals, which will be played in a Best-of-7 format.

If a team drops out of the upper bracket, they will then have another opportunity to make the finals, by winning their remaining matches in the lower bracket.

The top four teams will represent the SEA region and compete in the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship taking place in Europe later this year.

Where can I watch the WCS Finals?

Matches for the Wild Rift Champions SEA Finals 2022 will be broadcasted in English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Thai. The first game will start at 2:00 p.m., April 23, 2022 and will be live on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube on Riot’s official channels as well as on partner broadcast channels.

