Riot Games instructs GrindSky Media to cancel their Wild Rift tournaments

AMID all the effort that GrindSky Media has displayed in promoting the Philippine Wild Rift scene, Riot Games decided to pull the plug on their activities, based on a public announcement on GrindSky’s official Facebook page.

“GrindSky media will be discontinuing our Wild Rift community tournament – GrindSky Arena (GSA) following the instructions of Riot Games, its game publisher.”

Shoutcaster, GrindSky manager, and League of Legends superfan Shinboo “Sh1n Boo” Ponferrada also posted about the issue on Twitter.

“Hi everyone, from this point onward until time indefinite I'm prohibited from organizing any community tournament and events for Wild Rift as instructed by Riot Games.”

Spin.ph is reaching out to Riot Games for their comment on the matter, and will update the story when we receive it.

What could have caused GrindSky-Wild Rift rift?

Even with the cancellation of their community tournaments, the organization was happy with what they have accomplished so far.

“GrindSky, with its own asset[s] and resources have been dedicated into contributing to the growth of Wild Rift, its competition, and community. And over the past year we are happy and honored to be able to do so.”

The statement ended with GrindSky encouraging the community to support Wild Rift and Riot Games.

“At the same time, we respect and acknowledge Riot Games’ intellectual properties and licensing authority. To our community, please continue supporting Wild Rift and Riot Games.”

Remembering Sh1n Boo’s Christmas beef with Pulse

While some might question Riot’s decision with how Sh1n Boo has actively supported the scene, the former Mobile Legends talent may have crossed a line against a Riot Games personality as the two had an online beef which happened last Christmas.

Sh1n Boo alluded to this in one of his Facebook comments.





“For enlightenment, the reason of my prohibition is because of an alleged violation of their Riot’s Code of Conduct. Yung Twitter feud ko ata with them that started when I shared my thoughts about their panel’s inability to analyze games."

He added: “Apparently, bawal pala sila banggain. Or to be specific willing sila mangganito from a personal dispute.”

During the Twitter beef with notable LoL shoutcaster, Richard “Pulse” Kam, Sh1n Boo called Pulse a “simp”, even publicly posting their private conversations.

The beef started when Sh1n Boo found out that Pulse blocked him on Twitter. As to why, he was blocked? A tweet from Pulse may reveal his reasons, which could be connected to the Kaisaya-Sh1n Boo-Zeus Torquator scandal.

