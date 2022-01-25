Registration now open for Sibol League of Legends, FIFA, Free Fire, AoV

SIBOL is now opening its doors for the next set of national team esports superstars.

After kickstarting the qualifiers for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, CrossFire, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, Sibol is now opening registration for football sim FIFA Online 4, mobile first-person shooter Free Fire, MOBA Arena of Valor, and the mainline League of Legends title.

All four titles, like CrossFire, ML, and Wild Rift, will be medal events in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, slated to begin in late May.

AoV is one of the only two holdover titles from the last SEAG (the other being MLBB), where the Philippines scored a spectacular trifecta of golds in ML, Dota, and StarCraft.

How to apply for Sibol AoV, LoL, Free Fire, FIFA

Interested teams may apply via these Google Forms: Arena of Valor, League of Legends, Free Fire, FIFA Online 4.

Registration begins today, January 25, and will close on February 5.

As before, Sibol warns that participants must be aged 18 years old and above, to comply with the SEA Games’ no-minors rule.

Meanwhile, the qualifiers for CrossFire, Mobile Legends, and Wild Rift are set to begin in January 7, and will run all the way to February 13. See the national team’s post below for the schedule for each title.

