Blacklist, Onic, Omega, Nexplay directly invited for Phase 2 of Sibol qualifiers

THE FOUR teams that have been invited to Team Sibol’s phase 2 of the MLBB qualifiers have been revealed.

There was no doubt that the back-to-back MPL champions and recently crowned world champions, Blacklist International, would be given the invite as they dominated the entire MLBB scene in 2021.

Though they may have delisted Kiel “OHEB” Soriano and Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap from the lineup due to age restrictions, they managed to find other alternatives as Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto and Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales were chosen as their replacements.

It was also revealed that both Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, who both decided to take their leave in Season 9, would also be featured in Blacklist’s Sibol campaign.

But the Codebreakers weren’t the only ones who were invited as their two major rivals were also given the nod.

The other invited teams to MLBB Sibol qualifiers

Onic PH, the runners up of both MPL-PH Season 8 and M3 World Championship were also chosen. Though they may have lost Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol due to his underaged status, they were able to replace him with Ralph “Flick” Benedict Hamoy.

Then there’s Omega Esports, the team that won the MSC 2021 title under the Execration banner. While they may have lost Duane “Kelra” Pillas, their reserved players for Season 9 namely Jhonville Borres “Outplayed” Villa and Cesar Jefferson “Amethyst” Santo would take over.

While some speculated that Bren Esports or even ECHO PH might make the final cut due to the team’s list of accolades, Sibol made a surprising twist by including Nexplay EVOS as the final team for the qualifiers.

The dynamic duo of John Paul “H2wo” Salonga and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse would team up with their new players from Season 9, namely Mariusz “Donut?” Tan, Kenneth “CADENZA” Castro, and Raineil Jhim “MP THE KING” Lagronio.

What would happen in phase 2?

Team Sibol’s new format would mean that MLBB teams from around the country would compete for a slot to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 31st SEA Games. It was revealed that there would be two phases, in which phase one would be a slugfest of registered teams and the top teams from that bracket would clash against the directly invited teams in the 2nd phase.

Only one team will represent the Philippines and whoever wins the 2nd phase, would be given the opportunity to go for gold in Hanoi.

