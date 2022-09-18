Rapidoot leads the way as Onic PH secures their playoff spot

BEFORE THEIR matchup, Dylan “Light” Catipon threw shade on Ralph “Rapidoot” Adrales regarding his potential RSG stint.

He didn’t hold back in the post-match interview with Mara Aquino, saying, “Sa sinabi niya na siya dapat yun, actually may top five si Coach Panda which is ako, si Perkz, si Owgwen, si Rapidoot, and may nakalimutan akong isa pero lima kami. Tapos hindi sila pumunta so hindi ko na kasalanan yun.”

He added: “Tsaka may sinasabi siya na, ano, na gusto niya lima silang mag-MPL diba? All Onic? So bakit siya nag-tryout in the first place kung gusto niya lima silang Onic?”

Rapidoot did try to respond, saying that he had no ill intentions with his statements. Plus, he also led Onic PH's sweep of RSG PH, and most importantly their playoff berth.

Chef Rapidoot cooks RSG PH

RSG PH’s lineup in Game 1 was centered on destroying the opposing marksman (Kenneth “Nets” Barro) and baiting Onic’s abilities with their extreme back-and-forth movements. In order to deal with their movements, the Filipino Hedgehogs unveiled a counter engage strategy led by Frince “SUPER FRINCE” Ramirez’ Kadita and Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo’s Paquito.

Initially, Onic was able to win some of the skirmishes, all thanks the surprise entrances from Ryota and SUPER FRINCE, but RSG was also able to secure key pickoffs.

With Eman “EMANN” Sangco and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo going after Nets, the Raiders were able to keep things close.

Both teams were exchanging outplays all throughout but Onic was able to discover a winning formula. Ryota would charge alongside Rapidoot to eliminate EMANN, which happened at the latter stages of the game, most crucially near the final Lord fight.

A desperate RSG tried to send Nathzz to distract Onic. While initially successful, the Raiders stumbled as Stephen “Sensui” Castillo was able to snatch the Lord with an unexpected Shadow Assault play. Nathzz eventually died, limiting RSG’s frontliners and giving Onic PH the Game 1 win.

Then in Game 2, it seemed RSG may have figured out Onic's gameplan, with Lolita and Valentina picks to deny Faramis.

But Onic's counter engagement antics eventually prevailed, and once again it was Chef Rapidoot who delivered the finishing touches.

With his Atlas setups, RSG stumbled on the 8th and 10th minute. It likewise didn't help that Onic was setting their sights on Aqua and EMANN, hampering their damage options and giving Onic PH their sweep... and their playoff spot.

