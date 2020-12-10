A day before release, resellers on Carousell hawk PS5 for almost double the price

TOMORROW, the PlayStation 5 will officially drop in the Philippines. Today, a handful of listings for the new console have already popped up in buy-and-sell website Carousell — and they’re offering the PS5 for at least P55,000, or almost two times its official selling price of P27,990.





“Brand New (as in ikaw una mag-power ng unit),” goes the listing of egt888, who, based on their profile, has been already active on the site for the past year and a half, selling sneakers and PS4 games.

“Strictly pick up in my condo in Binondo, Manila only,” the post continued. “No Lalamove or Grab. No insurance siya.” It will be available, the listing said, on December 12, with a “local warranty.”

egt888 will accept the highest bid until December 20, “para umabot a[s] Xmas Gift to your Hubby or kids.“ Their base asking price? P55,000.

“Why 55k+?” the post explained. “[Because] I already have multiple offer[s] willing to pay for that amount. Auto ignore [and] no reply [for] anything below that.”

Another, more recent post by user acasra (who has sold, variously, a video card, a monitor, and a secondhand PS4 over the past year), is selling the PS5 for a slightly higher P60,000, and can turn over the unit on December 11.





It goes, “Di ko ito bubuksan. [K]ayo na mag-u-unbox saka bigay ko din receipt. [P]agkuha ko ng unit ibigay ko ka[a]gad.”

Meanwhile, other users are posting ads looking to purchase PS5s. Their offered price (at least for users mackyt and paolojfm)? P45,000.

The PS5 opened for preorders back in November 20, in a first-come-first-served online system that was offered to only eight retailers. It was sold out within minutes. While a good chunk of the lucky buyers will most likely be happily enjoying their new consoles when it comes out tomorrow, some of them may stand to make a tidy sum once they put it up on the reseller market.